Alexander Dugin – Eurosiberia #1

Constantin von Hoffmeister talks with Alexander Dugin about the current state of Eurasianism and multipolarity, Guillaume Faye’s concept of Eurosiberia, Western racism amidst claims of universalism, the immortality of the soul as the foundation of the Fourth Political Theory, and other topics.
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
