Alexander Dugin – Eurosiberia #1

Constantin von Hoffmeister talks with Alexander Dugin about the current state of Eurasianism and multipolarity, Guillaume Faye’s concept of Eurosiberia and more. Dec 19, 2023
Alexander Dugin
,
Constantin von Hoffmeister
, and
Arktos Journal
Feb 19, 2025
5
5
Transcript

Constantin von Hoffmeister talks with Alexander Dugin about the current state of Eurasianism and multipolarity, Guillaume Faye’s concept of Eurosiberia, Western racism amidst claims of universalism, the immortality of the soul as the foundation of the Fourth Political Theory, and other topics.

Arktos Journal
Alexander Dugin – Eurosiberia #1
a year ago · Constantin von Hoffmeister

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
Arktos Journal
Constantin von Hoffmeister
