In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order. Dugin discusses his relationship with President Putin, the role of liberalism in the Ukraine war, and the importance of preserving traditional values. He also addresses allegations of Russian interference in European elections and offers his vision for a future where great powers coexist peacefully. This thought-provoking conversation sheds light on Russia's perspective on the current global order and the possibilities for a more peaceful and multipolar future.
Dugin Reveals Truth About Multipolar Geopolitics...
Mar 09, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
