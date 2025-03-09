Playback speed
Dugin Reveals Truth About Multipolar Geopolitics...

In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order..
Alexander Dugin
Mar 09, 2025
Transcript

In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order. Dugin discusses his relationship with President Putin, the role of liberalism in the Ukraine war, and the importance of preserving traditional values. He also addresses allegations of Russian interference in European elections and offers his vision for a future where great powers coexist peacefully. This thought-provoking conversation sheds light on Russia's perspective on the current global order and the possibilities for a more peaceful and multipolar future.

Aleksandr Dugin on Trump, Europe, China & Multi-Polarity...

Alexander Dugin
·
Mar 5
Aleksandr Dugin on Trump, Europe, China & Multi-Polarity...

In this exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin delves into the complexities of Russia's geopolitical landscape, the rise of Trumpism, and the potential for a multipolar world order. Dugin discusses his relationship with President Putin, the role of liberalism in the Ukraine war, and the importance of preserving traditional values. He a…

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
