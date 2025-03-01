Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

How Does Russia Define Victory in Ukraine?: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin
and
Glenn Greenwald
Mar 01, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

How Does Russia Define Victory in Ukraine?: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin

Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
Glenn Greenwald
Writes Glenn Greenwald Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Alexander Dugin on Trump, Elon, and the Rise of a Civilizationalist World!!!
  Alexander Dugin
"The Globalists are the Racists:" Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on the Loss of Cultural Identities
  Alexander Dugin and Glenn Greenwald
"We Need DOGE for Russia:" Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russia's Establishment Problem
  Alexander Dugin and Glenn Greenwald
Why Russia Expelled USAID Long Ago: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
  Alexander Dugin
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
  Alexander Dugin
Why Russia Justifies Its War Against Ukraine: With Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
  Alexander Dugin
Is Russia an Authoritarian Regime?: Glenn Asks Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin in Moscow
  Alexander Dugin and Glenn Greenwald