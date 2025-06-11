Before speaking about the future, it is necessary to understand who its subject is. In this regard, it is important to clarify what the Russian subject is, stated Alexander Dugin, director of the Tsargrad Institute, at the "Forum of the Future 2050."

The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute, founded by Konstantin Malofeev. The event aimed to shape Russia’s long-term development strategy through 2050, focusing on a vision that integrates traditional values, sovereignty, and technological advancement. A key component of the conference was the presentation of the expert report titled Russia 2050: Image of the Future, which outlined strategic priorities across various domains.

