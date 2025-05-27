Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
2

Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE: The War, the West & the New World Order | Aleksandr Dugin

Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
May 27, 2025
1
2
Share

Three years into the Russia-Ukraine war, the fallout is global — shaking international stability and exposing the fault lines of our interconnected world. We speak to Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin on the war’s deeper implications.

Share

User's avatar
Join Alexander Dugin’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture