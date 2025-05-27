Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE: The War, the West & the New World Order | Aleksandr Dugin

Three years into the Russia-Ukraine war, the fallout is global — shaking international stability and exposing the fault lines of our interconnected world. We speak to Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin on the war’s deeper implications.
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
