Game over
Trump and Vance wiped their feet on Zelensky like a doormat.
  
18
Why Russia Expelled USAID Long Ago: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
  
2
5:05
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
  
2
4:52
Why Russia Justifies Its War Against Ukraine: With Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
  
1
12:14
Is Russia an Authoritarian Regime?: Glenn Asks Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin in Moscow
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
  
 and 
Glenn Greenwald
1
20:26
The View from Moscow: Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Trump, Ukraine, Russia, and Globalism | SYSTEM UPDATE #414
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
  
 and 
Glenn Greenwald
1
2:00:15
The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers
COMING SOON FROM ARKTOS
  
 and 
Arktos Journal
1
Germany Seeks an Alternative
Alexander Dugin asserts that while Germany seeks an alternative, the CDU remains a globalist facade, and only the AfD represents common sense, yet any…
  
 and 
Arktos Journal
9
Alexander Dugin on Multipolarity
Alexander Dugin advocates a multipolar world order that respects the unique traditions of different civilisations, rather than relying on the dominance…
  
 and 
Arktos Journal
4
A dialogue between experts: After Three Years of War (SMO)
As the world moves further toward multipolarity, can the Russia-Ukraine conflict take a new turn? And what role will China play?
  
5
1:26:04
The Singularity as an Eschatological Event
The singularity looms as an eschatological rupture, beyond liberal or communist historical frameworks.
  
9
Guénon and Georgel: A Philosophical and Metaphysical Bond
Georgel credited Guénon with providing him the "compass" to navigate and expand upon these ideas, particularly those derived from Hindu cosmology and…
  
6
