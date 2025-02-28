Alexander Dugin
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Game over
Trump and Vance wiped their feet on Zelensky like a doormat.
10 hrs ago
•
Alexander Dugin
57
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Game over
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Why Russia Expelled USAID Long Ago: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
18 hrs ago
•
Alexander Dugin
17
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Why Russia Expelled USAID Long Ago: With Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
5:05
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
18 hrs ago
•
Alexander Dugin
9
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Was Trump Ever Really Putin's Puppet? Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Russiagate Hoax
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
4:52
Why Russia Justifies Its War Against Ukraine: With Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
18 hrs ago
•
Alexander Dugin
13
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Why Russia Justifies Its War Against Ukraine: With Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
12:14
Is Russia an Authoritarian Regime?: Glenn Asks Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin in Moscow
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
20 hrs ago
•
Alexander Dugin
and
Glenn Greenwald
12
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Is Russia an Authoritarian Regime?: Glenn Asks Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin in Moscow
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
20:26
The View from Moscow: Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Trump, Ukraine, Russia, and Globalism | SYSTEM UPDATE #414
Glenn Greenwald interviews Alexander Dugin about Trump, Ukraine, Russian politics, globalism, and more.
Feb 27
•
Alexander Dugin
and
Glenn Greenwald
37
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
The View from Moscow: Key Russian Analyst Alexander Dugin on Trump, Ukraine, Russia, and Globalism | SYSTEM UPDATE #414
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
2:00:15
The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers
COMING SOON FROM ARKTOS
Feb 26
•
Alexander Dugin
and
Arktos Journal
16
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Germany Seeks an Alternative
Alexander Dugin asserts that while Germany seeks an alternative, the CDU remains a globalist facade, and only the AfD represents common sense, yet any…
Feb 25
•
Alexander Dugin
and
Arktos Journal
32
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Germany Seeks an Alternative
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Alexander Dugin on Multipolarity
Alexander Dugin advocates a multipolar world order that respects the unique traditions of different civilisations, rather than relying on the dominance…
Feb 25
•
Alexander Dugin
and
Arktos Journal
29
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin on Multipolarity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
A dialogue between experts: After Three Years of War (SMO)
As the world moves further toward multipolarity, can the Russia-Ukraine conflict take a new turn? And what role will China play?
Feb 25
•
Alexander Dugin
29
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
A dialogue between experts: After Three Years of War (SMO)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
1:26:04
The Singularity as an Eschatological Event
The singularity looms as an eschatological rupture, beyond liberal or communist historical frameworks.
Feb 24
•
Alexander Dugin
36
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
The Singularity as an Eschatological Event
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Guénon and Georgel: A Philosophical and Metaphysical Bond
Georgel credited Guénon with providing him the "compass" to navigate and expand upon these ideas, particularly those derived from Hindu cosmology and…
Feb 23
•
Alexander Dugin
39
Share this post
Alexander Dugin
Guénon and Georgel: A Philosophical and Metaphysical Bond
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
© 2025 Alexander Dugin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts